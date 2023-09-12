In books, Biden is an energetic leader. Too bad nobody reads them.

In June 2021, perhaps for the last time, President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met face to face. They talked for three hours, emerging to tell reporters that there had been no breakthroughs; Biden told reporters that he’d handed Putin a list of 16 examples of critical U.S. infrastructure, warning him of consequences if any came under cyberattack.

According to “The Last Politician,” the Biden-in-power book that Franklin Foer published last week, the president spoke more ominously than he’d let the public know. “Put yourself in my shoes,” Biden told Putin. “I mean, with the attacks on our infrastructure. Imagine if something happened to your oil infrastructure…”

Biden let “the thought hang in the air,” and reading it now, it hangs even heavier. One year later, as America spent millions to defend Ukraine against Russian invasion, the CIA learned of a Ukrainian plot to damage the Nord Stream pipelines with underwater bombs.

Foer’s book, the most far-reaching study of the Biden White House so far, presents an aging president who’s nonetheless fully engaged in the job, stumbling more when he loses his temper — blurting out Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s private negotiating position, telling a Democrat who resists the Build Back Better package that she’s “the opposition” — than when he loses his train of thought.

But this story is so distant from most coverage of Biden, especially on the right, that it reads like alternate history. To many voters, Biden is presented as too frail to carry out even basic duties, leaving his aides to secretly run the country in his stead. In the first books to document his presidency, the picture is of a leader who sounds shaky in public, but is the dominant force in his White House.

Foer told Semafor that he “wanted to write a book about governance” after the Trump years, and he got one: Biden, he found, “buries himself in details” and “takes technocratic charge” of issues. “The Last Politician” acknowledges that Biden “would occasionally admit that he felt tired,” and that his “advanced age was a hindrance” when he blanked on a name or kept a light schedule. But it’s a bit part in the overall story — and his staff is worried more about his life-long tendency to wander off script than how age has affected his faculties.

“It’s weird; people are always saying, ‘well, it’d be great if we saw more Biden,’” Foer said. “He gives public speeches almost every single day. He sticks to his message. He doesn’t say anything insane. He does have kind of a low-key style in these speeches, but I don’t think that’s abnormal for a president. It’s just abnormal in the aftermath of Trump.”

Biden’s status as the oldest-ever president has defined not just his re-election — it’s by far his biggest weakness — but the way his White House is analyzed daily in the choose-your-own-media landscape.

Presidential speeches make less news than a rambling off-teleprompter aside, or a non-answer to a shouted question about Hunter Biden. The Republican National Committee cut 12 videos along these lines from Biden’s 25-minute press conference in Vietnam late Sunday evening, where his energy level and stammering fired up conservatives and inspired fresh coverage of whether he simply looked too old to win again.

Footage of the president briefly pausing or being ignored feeds entire news cycles in conservative media about who, really, must be running things; nearly every day, Nikki Haley tells Republican crowds that her true, actuarial opponent is Vice President Kamala Harris. During the 2020 campaign, Trump similarly warned Biden would be a “puppet” for further left Democrats because of his fragility: “They are going to put him in a home and other people are going to be running the country,” he said. Ron Klain, Barack Obama, The Clintons, Xi Jinping — there is always someone, pulling invisible strings with invisible hands.

The president never comments on the press treatment around his age in Foer’s book, which ends after Biden’s 2022 midterms. But his comment to Jen Psaki about media coverage of the Afghanistan withdrawal sums up his mindset: “Either the press is losing its mind, or I am.”