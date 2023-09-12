It’s ‘the beginning of the end’ of fossil fuels, IEA projects

Although reaching peak oil demand would be an important signal that the renewable transition is occurring at a global scale, it is by no means enough to ensure that the world keeps to within 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. A key part in reducing oil demand is replacing the world’s car fleet: Road fuel vehicles alone account for roughly 45% of the global oil demand. There are positive signals, however. China became the world’s largest car exporter earlier this year, largely on the back of a surge in electric vehicle sales. Meanwhile in the U.S., leasing an EV became the cheapest option for new car buyers last month.