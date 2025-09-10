With the five-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords approaching, what was once billed as the start of broader Israeli integration into the Arab world is instead marked by a hardening of positions. Israel’s strike on a Hamas compound in Doha this week drew swift condemnation from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Europe, and even the US, which said the bombing violated Qatar’s sovereignty.

For Gulf leaders, the strike underscored the limits of their American security agreements, which have failed to deter Iranian, Houthi, and now Israeli aggression within their borders.

Behind closed doors, sympathy for Hamas is scarce. Most Gulf leaders share Israel’s hostility to the group that carried out the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and which claimed responsibility for killing six civilians in Jerusalem on Monday. Where they diverge is over what comes next: how to end the Gaza war, consolidate Israel’s battlefield gains against Iran’s proxies, and stabilize the region.

During a visit to Israel last week, I spoke with officials, soldiers, and civilians from across the political and religious spectrum. (I didn’t visit Gaza or the West Bank.) While views differed, I was struck by a shared sense of isolation and anger over why global opinion has turned on Israel, from the outrage over Oct. 7 to alarm over Israel’s militarized approach in Gaza, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and now Qatar.

The other takeaway was the hardening of Israeli society itself. Just a few years ago, there was a clearer split over the creation of a Palestinian state and the pursuit of regional peace. Today, there’s deep mistrust of all Palestinians. Many Israelis I met were eager to improve ties with Arab states — those who visited Dubai raved about it — but their views towards Palestinians, not just Hamas, suggests a schism that summits in New York or negotiations in Doha can’t easily heal.

Israel’s new recipe for security extends beyond restoring deterrence and building up physical defenses. There are now plans — which many would deem improbable — for “de-radicalizing” Palestinians, hoping future generations will abandon “from the river to the sea” aspirations and accept Israel’s existence. In theory, Gulf states and the US could endorse such a vision if it translates to regional stability and security. In practice, it is a multi-decade project, and perhaps one lesson of the Abraham Accords is how much can change in a fraction of that time.