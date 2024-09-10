Events Newsletters
Israeli airstrike hits Gaza ‘safe zone’

Noah Eckstein
Sep 10, 2024, 12:06pm EDT
The Al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis after the Israel airstrike on Tuesday.
Mohammed Salem/Reuters
The News

A deadly Israeli airstrike hit a displaced people’s camp inside Gaza Tuesday in an area designated a humanitarian zone.

The Israeli military said the strike targeted a Hamas command center and senior militants; the Gaza health ministry said at least 19 Palestinians were killed in the strike — however, the number has not been independently confirmed and Israeli military officials disputed initial reporting on the attack’s death toll.

The United Nations Middle East peace envoy condemned the strike, and urged Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire and hostage return deal.

The strike underscores the complexity of the humanitarian response to the war in Gaza, where most of its 2.3 million residents have been displaced at least once, with international agencies warning the territory is on the brink of famine. Meanwhile, the United Nations has begun a polio vaccine campaign to curb the disease’ spread there.

