Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Rupert Murdoch’s son Lachlan to take over media empire

Sep 9, 2025, 7:15am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch.
Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/via Reuters

Rupert Murdoch’s son Lachlan will take control of the family’s sprawling media empire in a $3.3 billion deal that closes a decades-long succession battle.

Lachlan will head all Murdoch outlets, including Fox News, the New York Post, and The Wall Street Journal. Three other Murdoch children receive $1.1 billion each but have no stake in the business.

The deal ensures the news operations maintain their conservative bent: James Murdoch, Lachlan’s younger brother who is estranged from the family, is believed to have wanted to take over and shift to a more liberal stance. Rupert Murdoch has dominated conservative media in the US, UK, and Australia for 40 years, but at 94 is seeking to secure his empire’s future.

Tom Chivers
AD