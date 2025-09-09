At a glance, the next few years look like halcyon days for the gas industry. Global demand is projected to hit an all-time high next year. The capacity of gas power projects under development in the US is twice what it was a year ago. Longer-term, gas — with lower emissions than coal and a wide array of hard-to-replace applications — could take decades longer than other fossil fuels to be undercut by the clean energy transition. Yet there’s turbulence ahead for industry leaders.

Global LNG export capacity is on track to grow 40% in the next five years, according to the International Energy Agency, with new projects popping up in the US, Qatar, Canada, West Africa, and elsewhere. Other potential projects are likely to take final investment decisions in the next 12 months. In the meantime, demand in Europe — a hotspot for LNG growth since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine — is leveling off. Renewables plus storage remain an ever-cheaper threat to gas-generated electrons. Uncertain economic growth in China, as well as the newly introduced wildcard of a potential massive new pipeline reaching there from Russia, are massive risk factors for future LNG investments since, as Columbia University’s Tatiana Mitrova wrote in the Financial Times last week, “expectations of growing Chinese demand underpin today’s LNG investment cycle.”

Put these factors together, and the second half of this decade looks ready to be awash in gas with no ready buyer.

“We’re just at the beginning of an unprecedented rise of new global gas supply,” Mike Fulwood, senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, told Semafor. “But in our view, demand won’t rise nearly as fast as supply. So the main question is, where is it all going to go?”

That question is especially urgent for oil and gas majors like ExxonMobil, Shell, and Total, which are investing heavily to position themselves as the chief conduits for seaborne gas and, in Fulwood’s view, stand to be squeezed the most by price downturns.

Gas prices have always been volatile, especially between seasons. But they are fluctuating more and more quickly than ever, according to the IEA. The pandemic and the Ukraine invasion were anomalies. But there are other factors at work, in addition to the infrastructure bottlenecks on Dell’Osso’s radar, that are causing a structural shift to greater gas price variability. A shift is underway from the long-term fixed pipeline delivery contracts that were the industry’s hallmark to more spot market trading and, accordingly, more speculation. There is increasing competition among fuel sources in the power sector that makes it harder to predict how much gas will really be needed in any given time and place. And there’s the impact of climate change itself, which disrupts seasonal temperature change routines. That volatility will leave US companies like Expand, and their investors, with some difficult choices ahead.