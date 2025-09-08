Red Sea cables damage slows internet in Asia

Damage to two major undersea cables off the coast of Jeddah over the weekend slowed the internet in the UAE and as far away as India and Pakistan, according to monitoring firm NetBlocks.

The cause, whether accidental or intentional, remains unknown and fixing the issue could take weeks or months, The National reported. The Red Sea, a critical digital corridor responsible for 90% of Europe and Asia communications, has in recent years been the site of attacks on critical infrastructure by the Houthis in Yemen.

In the short term, providers will lean on other subsea cables and routes. But longer-term, analysts say more cables and satellite backup will help reduce reliance on the Red Sea route.