PIF looks to bring Australia’s Macquarie to Saudi

PIF’s agreement with Macquarie aims to attract “leading international infrastructure asset managers that can bring global capital and expertise to accelerate the delivery of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure pipeline,” Yazeed Al-Humied, the fund’s deputy governor and head of Middle East and North Africa investments said in a statement.

The fund announced deals worth up to $12 billion with several top US asset managers in May during US President Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh. Among those was an agreement to potentially invest up to $5 billion in the kingdom’s financial markets with Franklin Templeton, and a similar deal with Neuberger Berman to explore investing up to $6 billion in the country and launch a Riyadh-based multi-asset investment management platform.

Developing the local asset management industry has become a key focus for PIF’s efforts to develop the local economy and attract more high-paying financial services jobs to the kingdom. It also helps draw firms to the King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh’s banking hub that is home to Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and other global financial institutions.