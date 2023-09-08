China’s electric vehicles dominate Munich auto show

The auto industry in Germany contracted 3.5% month-over-month in June, The New York Times reported. The industry is typically one of the biggest drivers of the German economy, but it has dragged alongside the overall economy. "I think the Europeans are just pretty much petrified of how the Chinese will perform in Europe," EV analyst Matthias Schmidt told the Times. As Germany's economy falters, China's is being bolstered by the thriving EV industry: According to the Global Times, a Chinese state-media outlet, car exports have surged 96% year-over-year.