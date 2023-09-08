noscript
rotating globe
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Carbon removal demand soars as Microsoft, H&M strike deals

Sep 8, 2023, 10:15am EDT
Aberdeen Business News/CreativeCommons
net zero
TweetEmailWhatsapp
Jeronimo
Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez/

Several companies, including Microsoft, H&M, Stripe, and Shopify struck carbon removal deals worth millions of dollars with more than a dozen new startups. The deals, which rely on a variety of technologies to suck carbon out of the air, are part of the companies’ goals of becoming carbon neutral or even negative. Microsoft’s deal with Heirloom, a California-based startup, is the biggest among them: It aims to capture 315,000 metric tons of CO2 — equivalent roughly to the average yearly emissions of 70,000 U.S. cars— over the next decade. One of the facilities Heirloom will use for the process was selected for up to $600 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The environmental benefit of carbon removal technologies has been called into question by some scientists. Although a recent United Nations study said the technology is a useful, if expensive, tool in keeping global temperatures within safe bounds, scientists and policymakers remain divided, with some claiming the technology remains untested and creates a moral hazard. “We need to challenge the idea that we have to do less now, because we can do more later, with technofixes. This is a dangerous idea1 ,” said Lili Fuhr, the director of the climate and energy programme at the Center for International Environmental Law.

1

The Guardian, Carbon dioxide removal: the tech that is polarising climate science

More than 200 scientists backed a different form of carbon removal earlier this week. Although largely untested, the group of scientists called for greater research into the field of ocean-based CO2 removal. The idea consists of filtering CO2 out of the world’s oceans in order to allow them to absorb even more of the gas from the world’s atmosphere. “We need to at least figure out the risks and the benefits, see whether we can help resolve the problem we have created2 ,” a professor of marine biology at the University of California at Santa Barbara said.

2

The Verge, It’s time to put oceans to the test in the climate fight, scientists say

Despite reluctance from scientists and environmentalists, sequestering carbon has become hugely popular. The number of tons expected to be removed has soared by more than fourfold since the start of the year, driven mostly by a deal between Microsoft and Ørsted that became the world’s largest to date3 . American pop band, The 1975, announced earlier this week that it will stage the world’s first carbon-removed concert in London’s O2 arena in 2024. “Carbon removals could be a game changing step on the path to helping the global live events industry to genuinely reach net zero4 ,” said Sam Booth, director of sustainability at AEG Europe.

3

Energy Monitor, Carbon removal market has lift-off

4

The i, The 1975 to stage world’s first ‘carbon-removed’ gig at O2 Arena in 2024 tour

AD