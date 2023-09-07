Modi’s moment

For Modi, it’s a moment for India to assert itself on the world stage, after a high-profile state visit to the U.S. and the BRICS summit. Modi’s government has spent tens of millions of dollars cleaning up New Delhi — demolishing places that housed the poor in the process — and is prepared to go to extreme lengths to keep monkeys away from the gathering.

The meeting will test India’s ability to move beyond being a powerful geopolitical swing vote and to build consensus among national leaders. There are divisions over language in the joint communique about Russia’s war in Ukraine. And in an interview with AFP, Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, downplayed expectations for agreements on climate coming out of the meeting, which will pave the way for COP28 later this year.

India is “at a pivot point,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a Biden ally and member of the Foreign Relations Committee, told Semafor.

But China’s Xi Jinping plans to skip the gathering, which could limit progress on big issues and robs Biden of face-to-face time with his Chinese counterpart at a time when his administration is trying to assuage tensions.

Coons said he hoped officials would discuss pitfalls to expanding BRICS, which India objected to out of concern the group would become too pro-China.

“It’s my hope that at the G-20 there will be some pointed conversations about why that’s not necessarily in the best interest of the Global South and how it is that other G-20 countries can and should take engagement with the Global South in a more positive direction,” he said.