Blinken makes surprise visit to Ukraine amid counteroffensive push

Support for Ukraine in its war with Russia is waning among the American public, and it is expected that Blinken's visit will aim to bolster enthusiasm, an unnamed U.S. official told CNN. "We want to see, hear, how they intend to push forward in the coming weeks," the official told the broadcaster. That work to shore up support could unravel if former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to office: Fears are mounting that funding for Ukraine's war effort would be significantly stripped back if the Republicans take the presidency.