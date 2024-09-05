Gunman shot dead after exchange of fire near Israeli consulate in Munich

German police shot dead a gunman after an exchange of fire near the Israeli consulate in Munich on Thursday.

The incident took place on the anniversary of the murders of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games and at the same time the consulate was holding a memorial service marking the deaths.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog described Thursday’s shootout as a “terror attack.” Germany’s Interior Minister declined to speculate on the circumstances of the incident, but said protecting Israeli facilities was a “top priority.”