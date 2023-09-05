Invasive species cost the world more than $400 billion a year, UN report finds

Invasive species are thought to be a major factor in around 60% of global animal and plant extinctions , a professor of Forestry Sciences at the University of Concepcion in Chile said. As the world’s climate warms, invasive species that used to thrive closer to the tropics are expanding their habitats towards the poles. Eradication programs — especially on islands which are disproportionately affected by invasive species — have had high success rates, according to the U.N. report. However, the authors emphasized that governments should focus their resources on prevention rather than eradication. "It’s much more cost-effective to prevent the introduction of invasive species such as taking biosecurity measures, border controls and risk analysis of non-native species, ” one of the authors wrote.