The left gives its candidates some wiggle room

Across the country, Democratic candidates with progressive and left-wing backers are distancing themselves from some of their own supporters’ ideas — and getting plenty of space to do it.

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, for one, has separated himself from some proposals endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, despite his status as a member, and despite the group’s full-throated championing of his campaign.

Mamdani responded to attacks from the New York Post and rival Andrew Cuomo that referenced the 2021 DSA platform — which included an end to “all misdemeanor defenses” and “abolition of the carceral state” — by telling reporters that “my platform is not the same as national DSA.”

He got no blowback for doing so from the national or city chapters of the country’s largest democratic socialist organization, which condemned Cuomo for having no ideas “of his own.” Mamdani had previously walked back his support for “defunding” police; he now favors raising NYPD salaries, with the left offering no notable criticism.

“NYC-DSA’s priorities are enacting a rent freeze, universal childcare, fast and free buses, supporting workers, and electing leaders who will ally with us to make this reality,” NYC-DCA told Semafor in a statement. “That’s why NYC-DSA is prioritizing Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral bid to make New York City affordable.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., who has not endorsed Mamdani, told Semafor that “I do not expect Zohran to abandon his convictions.” He chalked the shift up to Mamdani being “smart, strategic, and pragmatic enough to adapt to the realities of governing in New York City.”

Mamdani is “far more complex than the apocalyptic caricature his critics paint, and I have fewer fears about him than others do,” Torres said.

Further afield, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. — who will campaign with Mamdani this weekend — ended the summer with rallies for Democrats running in swing seats, including Rebecca Cooke in southwest Wisconsin and Graham Platner in Maine.

But Cooke has not endorsed Sanders’ “Medicare for All” legislation, instead favoring a suite of incremental expansions of Medicare and Medicaid. “We may not be in the same place on Medicare for All, but we both agree people in my community and across America are hurting now,” she told Semafor in a statement. In an interview with Semafor, Platner said that he did not consider himself a “progressive,” though he had supported Sanders for president.

“I get a chuckle out of a lot of people in the media trying to pigeonhole me into this weird progressive bucket, especially considering I’m a small business owner and I have a gun safe that is, well, full of guns,” Platner said.

Platner also worked as a contractor for Constellis, a successor to the security company Blackwater, which has angered some online activists. That hasn’t kept the influential progressive in national politics from endorsing him.

“He was a security contractor for several months, but left after becoming completely disillusioned with America’s deeply failed foreign policy and endless wars,” a spokesperson for Platner told Semafor. “His experience overseas uniquely prepares him to fight back against the broken and corrupt foreign policy that consumes Washington.”