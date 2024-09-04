Trump is looming over US climate talks in China

The Nov. 5 election looms large over this meeting. During Trump’s first term, relations with China ground to a halt, especially on climate. On the surface, there’s little reason for China to agree to anything major with Podesta. House Republicans are expected next week to push forward a number of anti-China bills on electric vehicle tax credits and other issues that, while doomed in the Senate, give a good preview of what China can expect if Trump wins. China has already independently stepped up its climate policy ambitions in the last few months, extending new cheap lending for green energy and curbing permits for new coal plants, among other measures. That means Podesta may have a negotiating partner still willing to keep up the Biden administration’s momentum on climate even if Trump wins.

“This trip is about preparing for the scenario [in which Vice President Kamala Harris wins the election] and deciding how to leverage climate as an issue that will help stabilize the broader bilateral relationship during the transition phase,” said Li Shuo, director of the China Climate Hub at the Asia Society Policy Institute. “But it’s also about injecting some resilience into that relationship, because there’s a shared interest from both sides to be able to talk to each other regardless of the election outcome.”

One thing Podesta should do, Shuo said, is to promote more partnerships between states or cities instead. California and the province of Hainan agreed in June to collaborate on climate action; other pairs of states or cities in both countries could follow suit, as well as private companies and NGOs. China may also be willing to continue to press for certain climate policies that have been priorities for Biden and that come with significant cost savings for industry, like reducing methane leakage.