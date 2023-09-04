EV batteries are getting stronger in high-end cars

European EV manufacturers are trying to push back against China's dominance in the sector. Chinese automakers dominate the EV industry, and three manufacturers — BYD, Xpeng, and Nio — made up 13% of car sales in Europe in the first half of 2023. "What used to be a performance for the German car industry to demonstrate its extremely strong position is now a meeting of equals between progressive players from around the world, especially China," Fabian Brandt, from the consultancy firm Oliver Wyman, told Reuters.