Qatar invests in Anthropic’s record $13B funding round

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic raised $13 billion in its latest funding round, in which Qatar Investment Authority joined with more than a dozen other firms.

The maker of the Claude AI model was valued at $183 billion. QIA plans to invest $500 billion in the US over the next decade, an amount nearly equal to its current assets, and has been allocating more capital to the digitalization space, particularly where artificial intelligence can improve industrial efficiency and productivity.

QIA was drawn to Anthropic because it sees it as a leader in enterprise AI and code generation, which helps developers write, test, and debug software, according to a person familiar with the deal. The fund is investing in large language models because it sees it as the infrastructure layer, like cloud or mobile networks, for AI applications, the person said.