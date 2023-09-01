Meet the people who think Trump can be disqualified from running

I was surprised by how two articles — one skimmable in a few minutes, one worth reading at length — got so many kinds of people interested in the 14th Amendment route. It’s especially notable how much of the energy around the issue has come from the former president’s critics on the right, rather than his more traditional opponents on the left.

AD

The day after the Times piece ran, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters in Iowa that there was a looming question of whether Trump would “be disqualified from a constitutional standpoint.” He reiterated that at last week’s debate in Milwaukee, though no other Republican hopeful followed up.

But even just mentioning this had an impact. Caplan, a Florida attorney, told Semafor that he started to research the relevant constitutional law after the debate, and — acting on his own, not consulting local Democrats — filed his brief. He did not want Trump back in office: “If he were elected again,” he said, “I think it could be the end of what we know as American democracy.”

That wasn’t Messner’s take. In 2020, he was the GOP’s nominee for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire; if Trump was qualified to run, and became the nominee, he said he’d probably vote for him. But after he read the Atlantic piece, he got nervous, and scheduled a meeting with Secretary of State David Scanlan. He wants to get a test case before the courts well ahead of the election, so judges can settle the matter one way or another.

“What Scanlan said to me was — gee, I’m aware of this issue, but I certainly cannot make a decision without some legal guidance,” Messner told Americana, who has retained counsel in Washington but has not filed anything yet. “My reaction to that was: I agree with you! If I were you, I’d want legal guidance. And that’s why I want to get this into the legal system as soon as possible.”

Messner’s meeting woke up the MAGA movement. On Monday, Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk urged listeners of his podcast to call Scanlan and denounce an idea that would be a “death blow to the republic.” Kirk suggested, without evidence, that the plan had been hatched up “six to nine months ago,” agog at what he thought was coordination between pundits and attorneys.

AD

Luttig dismissed that, and stood by his piece. “In my view, there is no question whatsoever that Sec. 3 of the 14th Amendment applies to the conduct of the former president in and around Jan. 6, 2021,” he told Semafor.

Messner said that his own email and phone calls were split 60/40, for and against the idea, even after the Kirk podcast. By mid-week both New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and state GOP chairman Chris Ager had denounced the idea and promised that Trump would make the ballot. But on Wednesday, without consulting Messner or others, fringe presidential candidate John Anthony Castro filed a legal complaint in New Hampshire court, making the Trump eligibility argument.

Could denunciations by people like Sununu put the question to bed? No, not really. For one, every Democrat in an election management role was going to be asked about this. Two, according to Bopp, the idea that Trump had disqualified himself could travel to local election officials that nobody was bothering right now, people who could decide on their own that votes for the possible GOP nominee didn’t count.

The people advancing the theory rejected that scenario completely.

“We are reputable lawyers,” said Fein. “We are not Donald Trump’s legal team. We’re not going to engage in any illegal election activity.”