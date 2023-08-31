Ukraine upping use of drones in counteroffensive

It's difficult to know at this stage exactly what direction Ukraine's counter-offensive will go, but "there is much to be optimistic about in Ukraine’s fight against Russia," retired Australian Gen. Mick Ryan writes in Foreign Affairs. The West, he argues, needs to acknowledge that this war will continue into 2024 and possibly beyond. With a long road ahead, Western allies should find a cohesive Ukraine strategy and "make explicit that its goal is a Ukrainian victory achieved through a Russian defeat," Ryan writes.