China’s anti-Japan sentiment is on the rise after Fukushima wastewater release

The treated water from Fukushima contains Tritium, an isotope of hydrogen which exists naturally. It's impossible to remove from the water because hydrogen is a component of water, so it cannot be filtered out. After the water is diluted, the risk to people and the environment should be "really, really low," Jim Smith, a professor of environmental science at the University of Portsmouth, told NPR. "The doses that people get and the doses that the ecosystem get just won't be significant, in my opinion."