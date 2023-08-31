China’s largest property developer symbolizes a struggling sector

China’s property sector has typically accounted for a quarter of economic activity — with Country Garden hailed as the biggest home seller over the past six years. The company survived a liquidity crisis after the government restricted developers from borrowing money in 2020. In the past three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Country Garden has also continued to operate while other property developers, such as Evergrande, went into default. The company is now in negotiations with creditors to delay repayment of a $350 million domestic bond to 2026, The New York Times reported.