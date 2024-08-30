Why mosquito-borne diseases are surging

Rising global temperatures have created longer and wetter summers in some regions of the world, the New Scientist reported. This is crucial for viral mosquito transmission, as the insects are able to emerge earlier in spring and only die off later into winter, researchers told the outlet. Across the US, this has resulted in a two week longer mosquito season compared to pre-2000. The number of habitable areas for mosquitoes is also increasing, with 131 local cases of dengue fever reported in Europe in 2023, compared to 71 the year prior, said the BBC.