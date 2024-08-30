India’s economic growth slows to 15-month low in second quarter

India’s GDP growth slowed to a 15-month low of 6.7% in the April to June quarter, down from 8.3% in the same period last year, according to government figures released Friday.

The South Asian country remained the world’s fastest-growing major economy, however, as China reported 4.7% GDP growth over the same period.

The deceleration is largely attributed to a fall in government spending during recent elections and is expected to be temporary, economists said.

AD

“In the medium term, the Indian economy can grow at a rate of 7% plus on a sustainable basis if we build on the structural reforms undertaken over the last decade,” India’s chief economic adviser told reporters.