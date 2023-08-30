Florida’s hot oceans are strengthening Hurricane Idalia

The extreme ocean temperatures recorded around Florida this summer are leading to the rapid intensification of hurricanes. The Gulf of Mexico isn't just recording hot surface temperatures: Deeper water is also hot, which provides fuel for storms. If a hurricane approaching land increases its wind speeds by 35 miles per hour or more in a 24-hour period, it has hit rapid intensification — and that can be a huge risk for people in its path, who may not be expecting such a a strong storm.