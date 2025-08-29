UAE deepens Angola ties with slew of deals

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed’s state visit to Angola this week was marked by deals spanning agriculture, artificial intelligence, banking, logistics, and satellite services.

Among them are an agreement between G42 subsidiary Space42 and Angola’s intelligence service for satellite communications, drones, and border control; AD Ports’ digital platfom for the national trade regulator; and UAE-based AMEA Power’s move forward with a seawater desalination plant on the Mussulo Peninsula. The UAE and Angola signed a trade and economic partnership agreement, a step shy of a full trade pact, during the state visit, with the aim of boosting annual trade fivefold, to $10 billion by 2033.

The deals follow the UAE cementing its position as Africa’s largest investor — surpassing China — in 2024, and may bolster Angola’s efforts to diversify: While one of the fastest-growing nations in sub-Saharan Africa, its economy remains heavily dependent on oil exports.