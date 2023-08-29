Military families demand answers on two-year anniversary of Afghanistan withdrawal bombing

The call to Coral Briseno, 43, came at 1:43 a.m., two years ago on August 29th. She remembers because she hadn’t slept after hearing about the bombing at Abbey Gate during the U.S. emergency evacuation from Afghanistan. And her son, Marine Corps Corporal Humberto A. Sanchez, hadn’t logged onto Facebook Messenger in the last 20 hours.

“We have information about your son,” she recalled the person saying. She still has the voicemail.

Briseno and nine other family members of the 13 servicemen and women who died at Hamid Karzai International Airport will attend a roundtable on Capitol Hill this afternoon to discuss the Aug. 26, 2021 terrorist attack — and they have questions. Briseno wants a detailed accounting of the day, the mission, and the decisions leading up to it, and said a 3,000-page book that officers allowed her to view was so heavily redacted it was challenging to understand.

“I want them to come and say, ‘We messed up. We did it wrong, and we are so sorry,’” Briseno told Semafor during a phone interview.