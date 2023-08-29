London expands restrictions on heavily polluting cars

Despite the enormous human toll, low emission schemes and a transition from combustion engine cars to electric ones have been rolled out too slowly in much of the West. Although Europe sells 10 times more electric cars today than six years ago, its fleet is making the transition to EV too slowly to meet its climate goals, with many buyers remaining put off by the high upfront costs. “What we have learned is that it’s not enough just to incentivise electric vehicle purchase and ownership ,” a clean transport analyst told The Guardian. “You also have to disincentivise the purchase of conventional cars at the same time.”