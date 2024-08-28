Spanish PM Sánchez visits West Africa in effort to curb migration

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez began a tour of West African nations on Wednesday, aiming to stem the rise in undocumented migration to Europe and curb Russia’s growing influence in the region.

Recent data showed the number of migrants reaching Spain’s Canary Islands rose by almost 150% in the first seven months of the year compared to 2023, with experts estimating tens of thousands more could attempt the perilous crossing in the coming months.

Meanwhile a spike in Islamist violence as well as an economic slowdown in the Sahel and West Africa has forced many to move, despite regional countries’ increased reliance on Russia for their security needs.