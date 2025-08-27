A majority of Republican voters would support President Donald Trump seeking a constitutionally-prohibited third term, according to new polling from Data for Progress.

The survey of 1,247 likely voters, conducted last week and provided first to Semafor, found 53% of Republicans in favor of Trump running again in 2028. At the same time, Republicans were less likely than Democrats or independents to think that Trump would try to run again — a bid that would violate the 22nd Amendment and its two-term limit.

Fifty-nine percent of Democrats assumed that Trump would “attempt to run for president again,” an idea he has indulged with varying degrees of seriousness since winning reelection last year. The president’s merchandise store sells $50 “Trump 2028″ hats, which he’s also shown off to White House visitors.

“I’m not joking,” Trump told NBC’s “Meet the Press” this spring, when asked about the third term talk. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced a constitutional amendment in January that would allow Trump to run again, but would exclude the other living two-term presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Opposition to the idea from Democrats and independents overwhelmed Republican support. Ninety-one percent of Democrats and 77% of independents said that Trump should not try to run again. Eighty-six percent and 77%, respectively, said that presidents should “only be able to serve two terms,” while just 52% of Republicans agreed.