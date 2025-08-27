Emirates makes caviar a competitive advantage among Gulf airlines

If you’ve ever wondered whether the appetizers in first class get better treatment than passengers in economy minus, the answer is yes. Emirates, the world’s largest long-haul first class operator and the only airline serving Dom Pérignon, runs a tightly choreographed caviar service. At its Dubai hub, dedicated refrigerated vehicles make 165 trips a day, ensuring the delicacy arrives fresh to be served in engraved bowls with Mother of Pearl spoons. Consumption is up 30% this year, with passengers on the London, Paris, Sydney, and Moscow routes the biggest consumers.

The details matter as Emirates faces competition not just from Gulf rivals but also from private jets, which offer privacy and the hassle-free convenience of small airfields. Most charter flights, however, fall short of the first class product when it comes to ‘zero-gravity’ beds and showers, keeping airlines competitive.