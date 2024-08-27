Israeli forces rescued a hostage held by Hamas since October, IDF says

Israeli forces rescued an Israeli Arab hostage who had been held by Hamas since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza on October 7, the IDF said Tuesday.

Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, 52, was in a “stable medical condition” as of Tuesday, according to the military. Israel said he was rescued from an underground tunnel during a “complex operation” in the southern Gaza strip but did not provide further details.

Israeli forces have rescued eight hostages alive so far, as about 100 remain in captivity of which authorities presume 30 to be dead. Many of the rescue operations have involved bombarding Gaza, killing dozens of Palestinians, The New York Times reported, but it wasn’t clear if the latest operation led to fatalities.