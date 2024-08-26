Events Newsletters
Married couple is a powerhouse of Russian literary translation

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Aug 26, 2024
Amherst College
The News

Two powerhouse translators of Russian literature, Richard Perear and his wife Larissa Volokhonsky, bicker like any couple — but never about word choices. It could be the secret to their four-decade-long working relationship, with Volokhonsky, 78, and Perear, 81, publishing their latest project, a translation of Mikhail Saltykov-Shchedrin’s Foolsburg: The History of a Town, earlier this month.

Their marriage is passionately literary: When they first translated Fyodor Dostoevsky’s masterpiece The Brothers Karamazov, the Russian giant dominated their lives to the point where “it was a marriage a trois,” Volokhonsky told The New York Times. Admirers say their work is more faithful to the original Russian, but they have also attracted fierce condemnation from critics who prefer older translations.

