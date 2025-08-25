Events Email Briefings
Qatari sheikh pledges to invest billions in African countries

Aug 25, 2025, 7:47am EDT
Sheikh Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani and his delegation meet a Zimbabwean official.
A man carrying a Qatari royal name has been jetting across Africa this month, meeting presidents and pledging investments that dwarf some of the target countries’ GDPs. In Zimbabwe last week, Sheikh Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani’s Al Mansour Holdings promised $19 billion for projects spanning energy, agriculture, livestock, food security, tourism, housing, cybersecurity, and airports. Earlier pledges were made in Botswana, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia.

A chart showing investment pledges from a Qatari royal in different African countries and the respective country’s GDP.

The visits carried all the trappings of a VIP: He arrived on a $90 million Airbus A319 jet, held bilaterals with heads of state, and followed those up with press briefings. Local media reported the deals — Reuters even picked up the one in Botswana — but Qatar’s official agency has no mention of the trip or the company, which has no website.

Al Mansour Holdings’ chairman, who owns an architectural firm in Australia according to LinkedIn, doesn’t have any apparent ties to Qatar and didn’t respond to a request for comment. Qatar’s government communications office also didn’t respond.

