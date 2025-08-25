Musk-owned firms sue Apple, OpenAI

Elon Musk on Monday sued Apple and OpenAI, alleging they conspired to hurt competitors in the artificial intelligence field.

Musk’s social media platform X and his AI startup xAI accused Apple, which has a deal to integrate OpenAI’s chatbot in its products, of deprioritizing competitors in its apps marketplace, even though several ChatGPT rivals have hit the No. 1 spot recently.

Musk for weeks has been locked in an intense feud with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who recently backed a competitor to Musk’s brain-computer interface company Neuralink.

The two have a complicated history: Musk helped found OpenAI, but walked away in 2018 after a failed attempt to take control of it, Semafor revealed in 2023.