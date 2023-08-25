Nearly 400 people missing after Maui wildfire

Emergency crews believed they had contained a small brush fire, and left the site where the fire that devastated Lahaina began. Hours later, the situation had spiraled out of control. Officials believed it was "100 percent contained," The New York Times reported this week, but local residents noticed the fire still appeared active later in the day on Aug. 8. "It was a blowtorch, blowing sideways and pushing the fire house-to-house faster than anyone could extinguish it," Hawaii Fire Fighters Association President Bobby Lee said.