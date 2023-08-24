Putin sends condolences to Prigozhin’s family

Russian President Vladimir Putin broke his silence Thursday on the suspected death of Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

In a televised speech, Putin sent condolences to the families of Prigozhin on other passengers on board the private plane that crashed in Russia on Wednesday.

Putin called Prigozhin a “talented businessman” that had made “serious mistakes.”

“This was a person with a complicated fate, and he made serious mistakes in life, but also sought to achieve the necessary results, both for himself and at time when I asked him to, for the common cause, such as in these recent months,” Putin said.

He added that an investigation into the crash had begun but that it would take some time.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.