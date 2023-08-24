noscript
rotating globe
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Aug 24, 2023, 12:39pm EDT
securityEurope

Putin sends condolences to Prigozhin’s family

Putin
Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Security: A window into global dangers and deals.

Title icon

The News

Russian President Vladimir Putin broke his silence Thursday on the suspected death of Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

In a televised speech, Putin sent condolences to the families of Prigozhin on other passengers on board the private plane that crashed in Russia on Wednesday.

Putin called Prigozhin a “talented businessman” that had made “serious mistakes.”

“This was a person with a complicated fate, and he made serious mistakes in life, but also sought to achieve the necessary results, both for himself and at time when I asked him to, for the common cause, such as in these recent months,” Putin said.

He added that an investigation into the crash had begun but that it would take some time.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

AD