Japan begins releasing radioactive water from Fukushima into the Pacific

There’s broad consensus within the scientific community that the plan of pumping the water — 1.3 million tonnes of it over the next three decades — into the Pacific is safe. “I don’t know any scientists in the UK — or indeed worldwide — in the field of radiological protection who are against it ,” a professor of environmental science at the University of Portsmouth said referring to the scheme. “As a scientist I would have started the release much earlier and done it much more quickly.”