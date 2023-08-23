Measuring the impact of the global wildfire crisis

The wildfires in Maui — previously a rare occurrence but now increasingly likely — could have a destabilizing impact on the island’s economy, raising already high home prices and insurance costs. Rising global temperatures, however, also make tropical storms likelier and wetter, potentially wreaking havoc on local economies throughout the southern U.S. “We’re looking at a multi-hazard situation, where we’re being hit by a string of different events over a short period of time,” an expert at Johns Hopkins University said. “It’s like a double or triple whammy, and when they happen frequently or at the same time, the negative effects are compounded.”