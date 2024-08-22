Single-issue climate policies less effective than mixed approach, landmark report finds

Out of 1,500 climate policies implemented across 41 countries over the last two decades, only 63 meaningfully reduced carbon emissions, according to new research.

The scientists analyzed policy data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to evaluate a range of climate strategies, including bans on coal plants, fossil fuel taxes, and emissions trading schemes. They found that policy mixes had the most success in reducing carbon dioxide emissions significantly, which they defined as a reduction between 0.6 and 1.8 billion tons.

AD

But “more policies do not necessarily lead to better outcomes… Instead, the right mix of measures is crucial,” lead author Nicholas Koch noted.

For example, bans on coal-fired power plants or combustion-engine cars only delivered substantial emissions reductions when combined with tax or price incentives. China. for example, successfully reduced emissions from industry sources by 20.29% using a mix of subsidies and pricing policies, they found.