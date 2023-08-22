Storms, wildfires, floods in US mark an era of climate emergencies

Despite recent extreme weather events the world isn't warming faster than scientists have predicted, New Scientist reported. The rise in average global surface temperatures so far is within the range that climate models have projected for greenhouse gas levels, but Earth could yet exceed projections to warm above 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2100. Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at the nonprofit Berkeley Earth, told the magazine that “the progress made on clean energy does help rule out 5°C warming, though we still cannot exclude the possibility of 4°C warming by 2100.”