Ecuadorians vote to halt Amazon oil drilling

Ecuadorians voted overwhelmingly to halt the development of new oil wells in the Yasuní National Park in the Amazon, one of the most biodiverse regions in the world.

Almost 60% of voters favored closing the oil field run by Petroecuador, the state-owned oil company. In a separate referendum, voters also elected to axe six permits for mineral mining close to the capital of Quito.