Beijing, Washington spar in Pacific

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Updated Aug 21, 2024, 6:48pm EDT
Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka visits China in August 2024. Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters
Pacific Island nations are at the center of a “great game” between the US and China, an Australian think tank argued, as the two superpowers compete for influence in the region. Western powers and Beijing are vying for access to key shipping lanes and seabed minerals, according to the Lowy Institute report. It’s a “significant turnaround” for island leaders who long felt ignored by Western nations that are now striving to counterbalance China’s reach through investments and infrastructure projects, Bloomberg wrote.

Eighteen new embassies have opened in the region since 2017. But this “frenetic tempo of global diplomatic outreach” may overwhelm local governments, Lowy noted, and the focus on infrastructure investments has left funding gaps in education and healthcare.

