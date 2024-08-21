A $5bn German scandal is driving green firms out of business

In January, when a scandal was brewing in Germany over its domestic carbon market, oil and gas giant Shell received a message on its online whistleblower portal: a Chinese emissions-reduction heating project on an oilfield it was involved in was actually a chicken farm.

“I hope you will fulfill your due diligence and investigate the allegations,” the complaint, a copy of which was shared with Semafor, reads. The document also made reference to at least three other such cases.

Now, the company whose CEO made that anonymous whistleblower complaint has declared itself insolvent. It was, it says, a victim of a multibillion-euro, transcontinental scandal that has roiled Germany for months: Biofuels suppliers allege dozens of emissions-reduction projects abroad were faked or overstated their success. The controversy has focused criticism on Germany’s regulators and big energy companies, while eroding already-threadbare trust in efforts to reduce the energy sector’s emissions.

AD

“How does fraud like this, at such a scale, happen,” Zoltan Elek, the whistleblower whose company Landwärme supplies biomethane to big companies including Shell, said in an interview. “This is not small scale, someone selling you a bad used car.”

German authorities have in recent weeks begun to take action: The federal environment minister said last month that the country may be “dealing with a case of serious environmental crime.” In July, officials suspended all emissions-reduction projects in China, and are accepting no new projects anywhere. One senior government official has been suspended, German broadcaster ZDF reported, the environment agency has filed a criminal complaint with the Berlin public prosecutor’s office, and police have searched the offices of audit firms responsible for verifying projects.

For Elek, that action is coming too little, too late. Shell in particular, he says, has not done enough to probe the scandal, to take action by dismissing or disciplining staff, and to make amends, which he says should include some financial restitution for companies such as his that suffered reduced demand for its products. Frustrated by the response — or lack thereof — from major companies and German authorities, he says he is discussing banding together with others in the industry to increase political pressure and demand officials more aggressively investigate the legitimacy of projects underlying the credits. One industry lobby group says inadequate verification by regulators and auditors has led to lost income of €4.5 billion, or about $5 billion.

AD

“It is possibly one of the biggest fraud cases in the German oil industry,” ZDF said.

Shell declined to answer specific questions about the whistleblower complaint or any of the projects in which it was involved. A spokeswoman for Shell said “the Federal Environment Agency is currently investigating the allegations mentioned,” and that the company “always acts in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.” She said Shell “conducts its own due diligence on a voluntary basis,” but did not provide details of how or when due diligence is carried out. The company auditing the project identified by Landwärme as a chicken farm, meanwhile, denied it behaved inappropriately, telling Die Welt a typo was to blame for incorrect coordinates being supplied.