Tim Walz kicks off an upbeat DNC week with his running-mate runner-ups

Democrats kept the mood light on Monday at the Pennsylvania delegation breakfast, and its national stars delivered short speeches, describing a party that had escaped the doldrums when President Joe Biden ended his campaign.

Walz, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer all mentioned something that Harris rarely says outright — that she would be the first woman to hold the office if she wins. When Walz asked the crowd to imagine how they’d feel after electing a “woman president,” he was drowned out by cheers.

“There is turnout work to be done,” said Whitmer. “Josh and I and [Wisconsin Gov.] Tony [Evers] talk about a Blue Wall strategy, the three of us in our states, turning out voters.”

Outside the breakfast, Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro scoffed at a question about Donald Trump saying that he’d been passed over for Walz because he was Jewish: “He is the least credible person when it comes to standing up against hatred and bigotry.”

Inside the room, Shapiro told delegates not to worry about tight polling, citing recent victories in his own state: “Every single time Donald Trump or one of his offspring have been on the ballot, whether it’s for school board or Senate or governor — every single time they’ve been on the ballot, they have lost.”

The president was mentioned briefly by each guest, and Harrison pushed back when asked whether there was something bittersweet about preparing a convention for Biden and switching it over to nominate Harris.

“We’re going to continue to tell the story of Joe Biden and how he’s been transformational, all that he’s accomplished,” said Harris. “But we’re also going to tell the story of Kamala Harris and who she is.”