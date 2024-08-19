Otherworldly sculptures go on display in Boston

A young sculptor’s otherworldly artworks will go on display at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston. In Tau Lewis: Spirit Level, the 30-year-old’s first solo US exhibition, 12-feet-tall figures evoke the feeling of “walking into a seance or some sort of spiritual ritual,” the gallery’s curator said, and stand alongside quilts and masks made from found objects including animal bones, lost soft toys, and rusted metal.

After the death of her mother, Lewis was initially too devastated to return to sculpture and instead began ordering her extensive collection of salvaged materials. The resulting exhibition is “all grief work,” she told The New York Times. “After a monumental death, everything shifts.”