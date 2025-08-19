Red-state Republicans’ next promise: No property taxes

In Florida, Ohio, and other Republican-led states, conservative anti-tax activists have found a new mission: eliminating all property taxes.

“I think there’s a philosophical debate that we need to have about property tax,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told local business owners in Jacksonville this spring, criticizing cities that had raised property taxes this year.

Vivek Ramaswamy said something similar in March as he launched his campaign for governor of Ohio, promising to “bring down property taxes in this state immediately, eventually down to zero,” and adding: “If you own land, it should not feel like it’s a lease from the government.”

Karla Wagner, the organizer of the anti-property tax AxMITax campaign in Michigan, jumped into Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary last week and is running in part on getting rid of property taxes. As she told Semafor: “If we want to turn the state around, it’s going to take some very bold and drastic measures.”

AD

Yet Republicans who want to end property taxes have a big problem on their hands — namely, a lack of alternative funding that could replace lost revenue for popular public services that the taxes pay for. Efforts to end property levies with ballot measures have floundered for the same reason, and some politicians who pitch abolition face related accusations that eliminating property taxes will inevitably lead to higher sales taxes.

But those risks haven’t stopped an anti-tax campaign that sees property taxes as inherently unfair from gaining momentum in a party that likes the idea of slashing voters’ more visible tax bills. Republicans like DeSantis have warned of homes lost to unelected assessors. Grassroots groups have found new recruits for once-obscure ax-the-tax efforts.

President Donald Trump himself has recently mused about an end to capital gains taxes on homes; on social media, property tax critics have perceived that as the commander-in-chief joining the cause.

AD

“We’re in the middle of the new property tax revolt,” said Jared Walczak, the vice president of state projects at the DC-based Tax Foundation. “Some people are paying higher property taxes as appraisals go up, and are wondering what they’re getting. That has been paired with this under-the-surface movement of people who have philosophical objections to property taxes.”