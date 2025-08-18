New public beach opens in Jeddah

A new public beach in Jeddah is the latest example of how life is changing for Saudis under Vision 2030. The stretch of sand drawing crowds to the city’s waterfront is dotted with the basics: sun loungers, snack bars, and volleyball nets. But not long ago, a day on Jeddah’s beaches meant shelling out for a members-only pass at exclusive resorts like Indigo or Oia, where access was tied to renting a villa or apartment on the shore — with annual fees running north of 165,000 Saudi riyals ($44,000) — and Soho House-esque screening processes kept the shoreline reserved for the elite.

The opening of Future Beach is part of Jeddah’s aim to make the waterfront more accessible under Vision 2030’s push to expand public spaces, turning what was once a luxury into an outing for anyone in the city.