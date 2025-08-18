Stonepeak’s new investment vehicle builds on a $1 billion deal in May with the Arab Energy Fund, an investment consortium of the 10 Arab oil-exporting countries, to back energy infrastructure projects in the region.

Middle East and North African countries are on track to triple their renewable energy capacity by 2030 to 150GW, according to the International Energy Agency, as hundreds of billions of dollars — particularly among the oil-producing nations — are being poured into the energy transition.

Saudi Arabia in particular is a waking giant as the world’s biggest crude oil exporter taps alternatives to reduce its domestic petroleum consumption and diversify its economy.

The Public Investment Fund-backed ACWA Power alone is on track to develop 78 GW of capacity in the kingdom by 2030, enough to provide all the electricity that Saudi Arabia generated from oil last year, with more planned from other developers, the energy writer David Fickling noted in a recent Bloomberg column.

Stonepeak, which has investments in energy, logistics, and digital infrastructure, has rolled out similar platforms in North America, Asia, and Europe to bring green energy projects to bear. The firm has a total of 10.4 GW of capacity in operation or in the pipeline across wind, solar, and battery energy storage systems.