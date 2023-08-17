Canada evacuates a regional capital in record-breaking wildfire season

Resources are stretched thin. Canada's fire suppression program operates on a provincial level, so each region shares resources depending on where fires are burning. But with almost all of the country's provinces and territories experiencing burns this year, such collaboration is proving difficult. "You depend on not having fire all across the country for that sharing model to work," wildfire scientist Steve Taylor told Heatmap. "But there has been enough [fire] activity in the other provinces that there are fewer resources available."